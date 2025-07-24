New Analyst Forecast: $BKSY Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BKSY. Jaeson Schmidt from Lake Street set a price target of 28.0 for BKSY.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BKSY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BKSY forecast page.

$BKSY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKSY recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BKSY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jaeson Schmidt from Lake Street set a target price of $28.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $27.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Scott Buck from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $28.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Josh Sullivan from Benchmark set a target price of $18.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $30.0 on 02/19/2025

$BKSY Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $BKSY Data Alerts

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BKSY stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GAME PLAN FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 2,570 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,866

OAKMONT CORP added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $0

MITHRIL II GP LP added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

TURIM 21 INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.