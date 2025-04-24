New Analyst Forecast: $BKR Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BKR. Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 50.0 for BKR.

$BKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $50.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 01/03/2025

$BKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

$BKR Insider Trading Activity

$BKR insiders have traded $BKR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY BUESE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $4,677,610 .

. MARIA C BORRAS (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,250 shares for an estimated $3,282,190 .

. JAMES E APOSTOLIDES (SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,341 shares for an estimated $555,017.

$BKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 471 institutional investors add shares of $BKR stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

