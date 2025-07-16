New Analyst Forecast: $BK Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BK. Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a price target of 100.0 for BK.

$BK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BK recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $101.0 on 07/16/2025

David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $113.0 on 07/16/2025

David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $100.0 on 07/16/2025

Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 07/16/2025

Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $90.0 on 07/02/2025

Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $85.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $90.0 on 03/17/2025

$BK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BK stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/15, 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales.

$BK Insider Trading Activity

$BK insiders have traded $BK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE KEATING (Sr. Exec. Vice President) sold 65,473 shares for an estimated $5,061,687

J KEVIN MCCARTHY (SEVP & General Counsel) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,370,900

KURTIS R. KURIMSKY (Corporate Controller) sold 5,641 shares for an estimated $437,205

$BK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 650 institutional investors add shares of $BK stock to their portfolio, and 636 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

