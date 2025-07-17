New Analyst Forecast: $BJRI Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BJRI. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $BJRI.

$BJRI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BJRI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/21/2025

$BJRI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BJRI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BJRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Nick Setyan from Wedbush set a target price of $48.0 on 02/21/2025

$BJRI Insider Trading Activity

$BJRI insiders have traded $BJRI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG TROJAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 146,102 shares for an estimated $6,520,367 .

. 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND sold 35,500 shares for an estimated $1,180,477

BRIAN S KRAKOWER (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,738 shares for an estimated $165,674.

$BJRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $BJRI stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

