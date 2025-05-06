New Analyst Forecast: $BIRK Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BIRK. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BIRK.

$BIRK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIRK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

$BIRK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIRK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BIRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $72.0 on 12/19/2024

$BIRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $BIRK stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

