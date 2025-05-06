New Analyst Forecast: $BIRK Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BIRK. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BIRK.
$BIRK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIRK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BIRK
$BIRK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIRK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BIRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 12/19/2024
- Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $72.0 on 12/19/2024
$BIRK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $BIRK stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 988,008 shares (-33.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,980,533
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 900,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,994,000
- NORGES BANK removed 852,943 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,327,750
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 795,382 shares (+260.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,066,344
- GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP removed 700,000 shares (-31.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,662,000
- AGF MANAGEMENT LTD added 655,727 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,153,491
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 555,662 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,483,808
