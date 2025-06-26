New Analyst Forecast: $BIIB Given $213.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BIIB. Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a price target of 213.0 for BIIB.

$BIIB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIIB recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BIIB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $196.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $213.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $187.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $205.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $118.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $265.0 on 02/13/2025

on 02/13/2025 Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $270.0 on 02/12/2025

on 02/12/2025 Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 02/12/2025

$BIIB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BIIB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIIB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$BIIB Insider Trading Activity

$BIIB insiders have traded $BIIB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIIB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN A SHERWIN sold 8,760 shares for an estimated $1,314,141

PRIYA SINGHAL (Head of Development) sold 3,806 shares for an estimated $480,507

CAROLINE DORSA purchased 1,235 shares for an estimated $151,559

$BIIB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 439 institutional investors add shares of $BIIB stock to their portfolio, and 504 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

