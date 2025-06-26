New Analyst Forecast: $BIIB Given $213.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BIIB. Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a price target of 213.0 for BIIB.
$BIIB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIIB recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BIIB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $196.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $213.0 on 06/25/2025
- Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $187.0 on 05/05/2025
- Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $205.0 on 05/02/2025
- An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $118.0 on 04/28/2025
- Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $265.0 on 02/13/2025
- Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $270.0 on 02/12/2025
- Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 02/12/2025
$BIIB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BIIB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIIB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$BIIB Insider Trading Activity
$BIIB insiders have traded $BIIB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIIB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN A SHERWIN sold 8,760 shares for an estimated $1,314,141
- PRIYA SINGHAL (Head of Development) sold 3,806 shares for an estimated $480,507
- CAROLINE DORSA purchased 1,235 shares for an estimated $151,559
$BIIB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 439 institutional investors add shares of $BIIB stock to their portfolio, and 504 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. removed 1,746,467 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,986,544
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,314,971 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $179,940,631
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,184,456 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,127,011
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 829,150 shares (+153.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,460,886
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 782,524 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,080,584
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 740,390 shares (+1615.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,314,967
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 736,301 shares (+1663.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,755,428
