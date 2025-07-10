New Analyst Forecast: $BHRB Given $70.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BHRB. Daniel Cardenas from Janney Montgomery Scott set a price target of 70.0 for BHRB.

$BHRB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BHRB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BHRB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Cardenas from Janney Montgomery Scott set a target price of $70.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $70.0 on 04/29/2025

$BHRB Insider Trading Activity

$BHRB insiders have traded $BHRB stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 34 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIAN FORREST JR. BARNWELL has made 11 purchases buying 24,140 shares for an estimated $1,494,942 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SAMUEL LAING III HINSON has made 2 purchases buying 8,802 shares for an estimated $476,110 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK GUTHRIE ANDERSON has made 4 purchases buying 7,300 shares for an estimated $403,434 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GARY L HINKLE has made 3 purchases buying 5,104 shares for an estimated $330,526 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHAWN PATRICK MCLAUGHLIN has made 5 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $238,100 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSE DAVID RIOJAS has made 6 purchases buying 2,200 shares for an estimated $126,345 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLES PICCIRILLO purchased 500 shares for an estimated $27,225

ROBERT VICTOR JR. HINTELMANN (Chief Credit Officer) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $0

PATRICK KIP HUFFMAN (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $0

$BHRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $BHRB stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

