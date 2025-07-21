New Analyst Forecast: $BFC Given $137.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BFC. Nathan Rice from Piper Sandler set a price target of 137.0 for BFC.
$BFC Insider Trading Activity
$BFC insiders have traded $BFC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL S STAYER-SUPRICK purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $102,070
- DANIEL C MCCONEGHY purchased 380 shares for an estimated $40,173
$BFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $BFC stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 63,568 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,403,840
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 26,415 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,661,047
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 19,131 shares (+30.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,927,256
- MERIT FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC removed 16,554 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,667,649
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 15,621 shares (-32.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,573,659
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 12,047 shares (+39.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,213,614
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 11,916 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,200,417
