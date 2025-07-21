New Analyst Forecast: $BFC Given $137.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BFC. Nathan Rice from Piper Sandler set a price target of 137.0 for BFC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BFC forecast page.

$BFC Insider Trading Activity

$BFC insiders have traded $BFC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL S STAYER-SUPRICK purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $102,070

DANIEL C MCCONEGHY purchased 380 shares for an estimated $40,173

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $BFC stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.