New Analyst Forecast: $BEN Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BEN. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 26.0 for BEN.
$BEN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BEN recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $BEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $26.0 on 07/11/2025
- Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $22.0 on 07/10/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 07/02/2025
- Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $29.0 on 06/27/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $19.0 on 05/05/2025
- David Motemaden from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $17.0 on 04/11/2025
- Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $17.5 on 04/09/2025
$BEN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BEN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/28.
$BEN Insider Trading Activity
$BEN insiders have traded $BEN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES B JOHNSON has made 2 purchases buying 100,420 shares for an estimated $1,964,442 and 1 sale selling 420 shares for an estimated $7,379.
$BEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of $BEN stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 4,306,292 shares (+1507.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,896,121
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 4,155,982 shares (-64.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,002,653
- EVERGREEN QUALITY FUND GP, LTD. added 2,607,460 shares (+99.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,193,605
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,062,287 shares (-68.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,699,024
- GALLAGHER FIDUCIARY ADVISORS, LLC added 1,499,805 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,871,246
- KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC added 1,227,145 shares (+101.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,622,541
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,220,419 shares (+20.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,493,065
