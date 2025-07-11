New Analyst Forecast: $BEN Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BEN. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 26.0 for BEN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BEN forecast page.

$BEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BEN recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $BEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $26.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $22.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $29.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $19.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 David Motemaden from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $17.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $17.5 on 04/09/2025

$BEN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BEN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/28.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BEN Insider Trading Activity

$BEN insiders have traded $BEN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES B JOHNSON has made 2 purchases buying 100,420 shares for an estimated $1,964,442 and 1 sale selling 420 shares for an estimated $7,379.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of $BEN stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.