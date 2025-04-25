New Analyst Forecast: $BDX Given $260.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BDX. Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a price target of 260.0 for BDX.

$BDX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BDX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

$BDX Insider Trading Activity

$BDX insiders have traded $BDX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROLAND GOETTE (EVP and President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,121 shares for an estimated $1,130,528 .

. MICHAEL DAVID GARRISON (EVP & President, Medical) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,914 shares for an estimated $869,504 .

. SHANA CAROL NEAL (EVP and Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,575 shares for an estimated $594,550 .

. RICHARD BYRD (EVP & President Interventional) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,399 shares for an estimated $541,895 .

. DAVID SHAN (EVP and Chief ISC Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $450,375 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $350,430

BERTRAM L SCOTT sold 700 shares for an estimated $159,593

$BDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 675 institutional investors add shares of $BDX stock to their portfolio, and 743 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.