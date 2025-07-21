Stocks
BCML

New Analyst Forecast: $BCML Given $32.0 Price Target

July 21, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCML. Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a price target of 32.0 for BCML.

$BCML Insider Trading Activity

$BCML insiders have traded $BCML stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCML stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GEORGE J. GUARINI (President and CEO) sold 27,000 shares for an estimated $742,500

$BCML Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $BCML stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

