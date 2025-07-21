New Analyst Forecast: $BCML Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCML. Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a price target of 32.0 for BCML.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BCML, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BCML forecast page.

$BCML Insider Trading Activity

$BCML insiders have traded $BCML stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCML stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE J. GUARINI (President and CEO) sold 27,000 shares for an estimated $742,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BCML Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $BCML stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.