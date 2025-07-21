New Analyst Forecast: $BCML Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCML. Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a price target of 32.0 for BCML.
$BCML Insider Trading Activity
$BCML insiders have traded $BCML stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCML stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE J. GUARINI (President and CEO) sold 27,000 shares for an estimated $742,500
$BCML Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $BCML stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 72,777 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,831,797
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 34,885 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $878,055
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 33,900 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $853,263
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 26,070 shares (+40.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $656,181
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 20,900 shares (+47.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $526,053
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 18,025 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $453,689
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 16,782 shares (-1.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $422,402
