New Analyst Forecast: $BCLI Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCLI. Maxim Group gave a rating of 'Hold' for $BCLI.

$BCLI Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $BCLI Data Alerts

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BCLI stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 22,666 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,559

WEAVER CONSULTING GROUP removed 15,623 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,684

VSM WEALTH ADVISORY, LLC removed 120 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.