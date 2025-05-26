New Analyst Forecast: $BCAX Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCAX. Eva Fortea Verdejo from Wells Fargo set a price target of 8.0 for BCAX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BCAX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BCAX forecast page.

$BCAX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BCAX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BCAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eva Fortea Verdejo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $8.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $48.0 on 03/27/2025

$BCAX Insider Trading Activity

$BCAX insiders have traded $BCAX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARA MEISNER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 79,146 shares for an estimated $1,021,210.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.