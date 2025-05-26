Stocks
BCAX

New Analyst Forecast: $BCAX Given $8.0 Price Target

May 26, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BCAX. Eva Fortea Verdejo from Wells Fargo set a price target of 8.0 for BCAX.

$BCAX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BCAX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BCAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Eva Fortea Verdejo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $8.0 on 05/23/2025
  • An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $48.0 on 03/27/2025

$BCAX Insider Trading Activity

$BCAX insiders have traded $BCAX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LARA MEISNER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 79,146 shares for an estimated $1,021,210.

