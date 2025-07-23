New Analyst Forecast: $BC Given $68.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BC. Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a price target of 68.0 for BC.
$BC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 07/23/2025
- James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 06/16/2025
- Craig Kennison from Baird set a target price of $60.0 on 05/16/2025
- Brandon Rolle from DA Davidson set a target price of $43.0 on 04/28/2025
- Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 04/25/2025
- Anna Glaessgen from Jefferies set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025
- Michael Swartz from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 04/14/2025
$BC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.
$BC Insider Trading Activity
$BC insiders have traded $BC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RYAN M GWILLIM (E.V.P. , CFO, CSO) sold 8,253 shares for an estimated $537,187
- RANDALL S ALTMAN (SVP and Controller) sold 3,417 shares for an estimated $215,988
- CHRISTOPHER F DEKKER (E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold 2,092 shares for an estimated $122,319
- BRENNA PREISSER (E.V.P. & President Boat Group) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $103,808
- NANCY E COOPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 862 shares for an estimated $48,486.
$BC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $BC stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD removed 1,059,391 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,048,205
- TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. added 800,157 shares (+27.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,088,454
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 657,867 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,426,137
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 634,884 shares (+94.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,188,503
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 613,983 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,062,984
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 536,404 shares (-48.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,885,355
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 516,970 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,838,834
