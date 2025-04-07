New Analyst Forecast: $BC Given $56.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BC. An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 56.0 for BC.

$BC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $56.0 on 04/04/2025

$BC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

$BC Insider Trading Activity

$BC insiders have traded $BC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M FOULKES (Chief Executive Officer) sold 23,829 shares for an estimated $1,911,562

RYAN M GWILLIM (E.V.P. , CFO, CSO) sold 8,253 shares for an estimated $537,187

JOSEPH W MCCLANATHAN sold 4,745 shares for an estimated $380,264

RANDALL S ALTMAN (SVP and Controller) sold 3,417 shares for an estimated $215,988

CHRISTOPHER F DEKKER (E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $167,420

BRENNA PREISSER (E.V.P. & President Boat Group) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $103,808

NANCY E COOPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 799 shares for an estimated $57,775 .

. REGINALD FILS-AIME purchased 225 shares for an estimated $17,777

$BC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $BC stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

