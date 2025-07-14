New Analyst Forecast: $BBY Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BBY. Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a price target of 75.0 for BBY.
$BBY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBY recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $BBY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $75.0 on 07/14/2025
- Steven Forbes from Guggenheim set a target price of $90.0 on 06/10/2025
- Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Securities set a target price of $69.0 on 05/30/2025
- Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $74.0 on 05/30/2025
- Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $90.0 on 05/30/2025
- Alicia Reese from Wedbush set a target price of $70.0 on 05/30/2025
- Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $67.0 on 05/30/2025
$BBY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BBY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$BBY Insider Trading Activity
$BBY insiders have traded $BBY stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD M SCHULZE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 729,201 shares for an estimated $53,197,108.
- MATTHEW M BILUNAS (SEVP Enterprise Strategy & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,482 shares for an estimated $4,473,038.
- CORIE S BARRY (CEO) purchased 13,500 shares for an estimated $984,420
- KATHLEEN SCARLETT (SEVP, Corp Affairs & HR) sold 6,847 shares for an estimated $497,414
- MATHEW WATSON (SVP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,133 shares for an estimated $441,218.
- TODD G. HARTMAN (GC, Chief Risk Officer) sold 4,893 shares for an estimated $355,461
- JASON J BONFIG (SEVP Cust Offer, Fulfill & Can) sold 4,867 shares for an estimated $353,572
- DAMIEN HARMON (SEVP, Cust., Channel Exp & Ent) sold 4,047 shares for an estimated $294,002
$BBY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 378 institutional investors add shares of $BBY stock to their portfolio, and 435 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,641,304 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,816,387
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,021,155 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,167,219
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 998,021 shares (+3890.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,464,325
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 956,546 shares (+48.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,411,351
- STATE STREET CORP removed 953,060 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,154,746
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 755,999 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,649,086
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 691,643 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,911,841
