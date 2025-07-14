New Analyst Forecast: $BBY Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BBY. Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a price target of 75.0 for BBY.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BBY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BBY forecast page.

$BBY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBY recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $BBY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $75.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Steven Forbes from Guggenheim set a target price of $90.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Securities set a target price of $69.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $74.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $90.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Alicia Reese from Wedbush set a target price of $70.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $67.0 on 05/30/2025

$BBY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BBY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BBY Insider Trading Activity

$BBY insiders have traded $BBY stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD M SCHULZE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 729,201 shares for an estimated $53,197,108 .

. MATTHEW M BILUNAS (SEVP Enterprise Strategy & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,482 shares for an estimated $4,473,038 .

. CORIE S BARRY (CEO) purchased 13,500 shares for an estimated $984,420

KATHLEEN SCARLETT (SEVP, Corp Affairs & HR) sold 6,847 shares for an estimated $497,414

MATHEW WATSON (SVP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,133 shares for an estimated $441,218 .

. TODD G. HARTMAN (GC, Chief Risk Officer) sold 4,893 shares for an estimated $355,461

JASON J BONFIG (SEVP Cust Offer, Fulfill & Can) sold 4,867 shares for an estimated $353,572

DAMIEN HARMON (SEVP, Cust., Channel Exp & Ent) sold 4,047 shares for an estimated $294,002

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 378 institutional investors add shares of $BBY stock to their portfolio, and 435 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.