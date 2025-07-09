New Analyst Forecast: $BAX Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BAX. Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a price target of 32.0 for BAX.

$BAX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

on 07/09/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $42.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $33.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $41.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $42.0 on 02/26/2025

on 02/26/2025 Robbie Marcus from JP Morgan set a target price of $36.0 on 02/21/2025

$BAX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BAX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 05/15.

$BAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 374 institutional investors add shares of $BAX stock to their portfolio, and 393 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

