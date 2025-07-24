New Analyst Forecast: $BAP Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BAP. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $BAP.
$BAP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
$BAP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $241.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tito Labarta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $225.0 on 07/24/2025
- Thiago Batista from UBS set a target price of $257.0 on 06/02/2025
$BAP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $BAP stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. removed 1,116,236 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,798,493
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 448,573 shares (-64.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,506,349
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 291,268 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,222,450
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 285,597 shares (+853.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,166,737
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 280,361 shares (-56.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,192,003
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 231,497 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,095,481
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS added 203,992 shares (+811.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,975,150
