New Analyst Forecast: $BAP Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BAP. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $BAP.

$BAP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BAP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BAP forecast page.

$BAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $241.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tito Labarta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $225.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Thiago Batista from UBS set a target price of $257.0 on 06/02/2025

$BAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $BAP stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

