New Analyst Forecast: $BALL Given $78.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BALL. Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a price target of 78.0 for BALL.
$BALL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BALL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BALL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $78.0 on 05/07/2025
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $58.0 on 01/10/2025
$BALL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BALL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.
$BALL Insider Trading Activity
$BALL insiders have traded $BALL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL WILLIAM FISHER (President & C.E.O.) sold 5,802 shares for an estimated $346,794
$BALL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of $BALL stock to their portfolio, and 387 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,534,895 shares (-54.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $194,878,761
- JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,242,939 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,653,227
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,142,352 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,107,865
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,542,577 shares (+209.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,042,270
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,200,050 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,158,756
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,197,565 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,021,758
- LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA added 1,158,668 shares (+61.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,877,366
