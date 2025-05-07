Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $BALL Given $78.0 Price Target

May 07, 2025 — 06:23 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BALL. Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a price target of 78.0 for BALL.

$BALL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BALL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BALL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $78.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $58.0 on 01/10/2025

$BALL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BALL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BALL Insider Trading Activity

$BALL insiders have traded $BALL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DANIEL WILLIAM FISHER (President & C.E.O.) sold 5,802 shares for an estimated $346,794

$BALL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of $BALL stock to their portfolio, and 387 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

