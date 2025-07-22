New Analyst Forecast: $BAH Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BAH. William Blair gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BAH.

$BAH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/28/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

$BAH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAH recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BAH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $112.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $94.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $120.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $135.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $120.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 04/14/2025

$BAH Insider Trading Activity

$BAH insiders have traded $BAH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOAN LORDI AMBLE purchased 930 shares for an estimated $121,737

$BAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 361 institutional investors add shares of $BAH stock to their portfolio, and 386 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

