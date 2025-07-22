New Analyst Forecast: $BAH Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BAH. William Blair gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BAH.
$BAH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/28/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
$BAH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAH recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BAH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $112.0 on 06/24/2025
- Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $94.0 on 05/28/2025
- David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $120.0 on 05/28/2025
- Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 05/27/2025
- Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $135.0 on 05/19/2025
- Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $120.0 on 04/15/2025
- Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 04/14/2025
$BAH Insider Trading Activity
$BAH insiders have traded $BAH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOAN LORDI AMBLE purchased 930 shares for an estimated $121,737
$BAH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 361 institutional investors add shares of $BAH stock to their portfolio, and 386 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 4,072,216 shares (-91.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $425,872,349
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,680,181 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $280,293,328
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,030,003 shares (-44.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,297,713
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,240,689 shares (+603.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,751,255
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,204,446 shares (+288.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,960,962
- BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH removed 1,155,152 shares (-86.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,805,796
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,125,351 shares (+1861.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,689,207
