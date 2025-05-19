New Analyst Forecast: $BAC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BAC. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BAC.

$BAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAC in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/07/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/24/2024

$BAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a target price of $47.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $54.0 on 01/03/2025

$BAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BAC stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,423 institutional investors add shares of $BAC stock to their portfolio, and 1,611 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

