New Analyst Forecast: $BAC Given $47.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BAC. Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a price target of 47.0 for BAC.
$BAC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a target price of $47.0 on 04/16/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 03/07/2025
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 01/07/2025
- Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $54.0 on 01/03/2025
$BAC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BAC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.
$BAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,351 institutional investors add shares of $BAC stock to their portfolio, and 1,395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 117,449,720 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,161,915,194
- DODGE & COX removed 22,147,719 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $973,392,250
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 20,479,708 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $900,083,166
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 19,653,417 shares (-66.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $863,767,677
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 18,853,021 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $828,590,272
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 18,705,125 shares (+39.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $822,090,243
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 17,031,143 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $748,518,734
