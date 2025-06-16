New Analyst Forecast: $BA Given $230.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BA. Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a price target of 230.0 for BA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BA forecast page.

$BA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $213.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $230.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $200.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $212.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $215.0 on 01/02/2025

$BA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 05/30, 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

on 05/05. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BA Insider Trading Activity

$BA insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANIE F POPE (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BCA) sold 16,768 shares for an estimated $3,081,579

MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $1,194,557 .

. DAVID CHRISTOPHER RAYMOND (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS) sold 3,899 shares for an estimated $729,163

JEFFREY S SHOCKEY (EVP, Gov Ops, GPP & CS) sold 3,205 shares for an estimated $650,198

UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759

BRENDAN J. NELSON (SVP, President, Boeing Global) sold 640 shares for an estimated $132,019

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 991 institutional investors add shares of $BA stock to their portfolio, and 1,121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.