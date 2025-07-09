New Analyst Forecast: $AZZ Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AZZ. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $AZZ.

$AZZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZZ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AZZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AZZ forecast page.

$AZZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AZZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $108.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 John Franzreb from Sidoti & Co. set a target price of $101.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Gerry Sweeney from Roth MKM set a target price of $108.0 on 02/11/2025

on 02/11/2025 Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $111.0 on 02/11/2025

$AZZ Insider Trading Activity

$AZZ insiders have traded $AZZ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS E FERGUSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,713 shares for an estimated $4,471,061.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AZZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $AZZ stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.