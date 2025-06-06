New Analyst Forecast: $AZO Given $4135.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AZO. Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a price target of 4135.0 for AZO.

$AZO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZO recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $AZO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3862.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a target price of $4135.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $4200.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Michael Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $4192.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3811.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $3995.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $3950.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

$AZO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AZO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 01/17.

$AZO Insider Trading Activity

$AZO insiders have traded $AZO stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINGO HURTADO (Sr. Vice President) sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $17,568,000

RICHARD CRAIG SMITH (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,850 shares for an estimated $10,288,500

JAMERE JACKSON (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,612 shares for an estimated $9,737,671 .

. PHILIP B. DANIELE (President & CEO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $7,600,020

ERIC S. GOULD (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $5,700,000

DENNIS W. LERICHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,575 shares for an estimated $5,670,000

BAILEY L. CHILDRESS (SVP, Merchandising Support) sold 160 shares for an estimated $568,000

K. MICHELLE BORNINKHOF (Senior Vice President & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 135 shares for an estimated $481,575.

$AZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 534 institutional investors add shares of $AZO stock to their portfolio, and 612 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

