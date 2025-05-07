New Analyst Forecast: $AZEK Given $51.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AZEK. John Lovallo from UBS set a price target of 51.0 for AZEK.

$AZEK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZEK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AZEK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $51.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 An analyst from Stephens set a target price of $58.0 on 03/24/2025

$AZEK Insider Trading Activity

$AZEK insiders have traded $AZEK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSE G SINGH (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $3,584,984 .

. SAMARA TOOLE (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 1,709 shares for an estimated $90,577

$AZEK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $AZEK stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

