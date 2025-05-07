New Analyst Forecast: $AZEK Given $51.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AZEK. John Lovallo from UBS set a price target of 51.0 for AZEK.
$AZEK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZEK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AZEK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $51.0 on 05/07/2025
- An analyst from Stephens set a target price of $58.0 on 03/24/2025
$AZEK Insider Trading Activity
$AZEK insiders have traded $AZEK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JESSE G SINGH (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $3,584,984.
- SAMARA TOOLE (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 1,709 shares for an estimated $90,577
$AZEK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $AZEK stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 7,573,783 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $370,282,250
- FMR LLC added 5,499,986 shares (+80.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,084,335
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,398,340 shares (+493.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,379,199
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,341,427 shares (-62.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,677,539
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,035,610 shares (+1280.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,630,972
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 911,378 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,263,113
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 902,842 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,857,909
