New Analyst Forecast: $AXS Given $121.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AXS. Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 121.0 for AXS.
$AXS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AXS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $121.0 on 07/09/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $104.0 on 05/06/2025
- Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $119.0 on 04/11/2025
- Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 04/09/2025
- Charlie Lederer from BMO Capital set a target price of $93.0 on 01/13/2025
$AXS Insider Trading Activity
$AXS insiders have traded $AXS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES A DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,373,673 shares for an estimated $399,999,881.
$AXS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $AXS stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC removed 4,373,673 shares (-64.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $438,416,981
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 1,249,340 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,233,841
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,145,422 shares (+324.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,817,101
- FMR LLC added 928,930 shares (+11912.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,115,943
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 903,107 shares (+95.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,527,445
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 693,922 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,558,741
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 668,924 shares (-95.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,052,941
