New Analyst Forecast: $AXS Given $121.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AXS. Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 121.0 for AXS.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AXS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AXS forecast page.

$AXS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AXS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $121.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $104.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $119.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Charlie Lederer from BMO Capital set a target price of $93.0 on 01/13/2025

$AXS Insider Trading Activity

$AXS insiders have traded $AXS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES A DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,373,673 shares for an estimated $399,999,881.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $AXS stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

