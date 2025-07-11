New Analyst Forecast: $AX Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AX. Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 90.0 for AX.

$AX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $AX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $90.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Kyle Peterson from Needham set a target price of $92.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $90.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $84.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $80.0 on 05/01/2025

$AX Insider Trading Activity

$AX insiders have traded $AX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL GRINBERG sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,042,700

SARA WARDELL-SMITH purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $194,203

THOMAS M CONSTANTINE sold 1,717 shares for an estimated $125,006

$AX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $AX stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

