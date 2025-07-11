New Analyst Forecast: $AX Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AX. Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 90.0 for AX.
$AX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $AX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $90.0 on 07/11/2025
- Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 07/08/2025
- Kyle Peterson from Needham set a target price of $92.0 on 07/02/2025
- David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $90.0 on 05/21/2025
- Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $84.0 on 05/01/2025
- Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $80.0 on 05/01/2025
$AX Insider Trading Activity
$AX insiders have traded $AX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL GRINBERG sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,042,700
- SARA WARDELL-SMITH purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $194,203
- THOMAS M CONSTANTINE sold 1,717 shares for an estimated $125,006
$AX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $AX stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP removed 402,598 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,975,622
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 395,894 shares (+192.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,543,080
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 334,420 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,576,778
- FMR LLC removed 324,313 shares (-65.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,924,674
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 289,723 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,692,927
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 276,450 shares (+14.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,836,554
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 264,172 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,044,377
