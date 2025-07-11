New Analyst Forecast: $AWK Given $156.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AWK. Gregg Orrill from UBS set a price target of 156.0 for AWK.

$AWK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AWK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AWK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregg Orrill from UBS set a target price of $156.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Eric Beaumont from Barclays set a target price of $128.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo set a target price of $147.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $148.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Angie Storozynski from Seaport Global set a target price of $156.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Richard Sunderland from JP Morgan set a target price of $128.0 on 01/28/2025

$AWK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AWK stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

$AWK Insider Trading Activity

$AWK insiders have traded $AWK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MELISSA K. WIKLE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,825 shares for an estimated $404,766

$AWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 506 institutional investors add shares of $AWK stock to their portfolio, and 486 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

