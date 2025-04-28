New Analyst Forecast: $AVTR Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVTR. Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 15.0 for AVTR.

$AVTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVTR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AVTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $24.5 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $26.0 on 01/02/2025

$AVTR Insider Trading Activity

$AVTR insiders have traded $AVTR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN W ECK (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,940 shares for an estimated $103,580 .

. JAMES BRAMWELL (EVP Sales, Customer Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,532 shares for an estimated $79,035.

$AVTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $AVTR stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

