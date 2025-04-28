New Analyst Forecast: $AVTR Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVTR. Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 15.0 for AVTR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVTR forecast page.
$AVTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVTR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AVTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 04/28/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 02/03/2025
- Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $24.5 on 01/10/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $26.0 on 01/02/2025
$AVTR Insider Trading Activity
$AVTR insiders have traded $AVTR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN W ECK (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,940 shares for an estimated $103,580.
- JAMES BRAMWELL (EVP Sales, Customer Excellence) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,532 shares for an estimated $79,035.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AVTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $AVTR stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX added 30,727,673 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $647,432,070
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 25,741,186 shares (-38.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $542,366,789
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 12,704,887 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,691,969
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 8,936,879 shares (+41.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,300,040
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,058,268 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,507,706
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,884,491 shares (+314.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,846,225
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 3,182,150 shares (-39.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,047,900
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.