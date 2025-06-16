Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $AVB Given $236.0 Price Target

June 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVB. Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a price target of 236.0 for AVB.

$AVB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AVB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $236.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $236.0 on 06/13/2025
  • Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $228.0 on 05/15/2025
  • Linda Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $240.0 on 01/01/2025

$AVB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AVB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 384 institutional investors add shares of $AVB stock to their portfolio, and 380 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

