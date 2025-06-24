New Analyst Forecast: $AVAV Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVAV. Alembic Global gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $AVAV.
$AVAV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVAV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alembic Global issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVAV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVAV forecast page.
$AVAV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVAV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AVAV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $190.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $146.0 on 03/05/2025
$AVAV Insider Trading Activity
$AVAV insiders have traded $AVAV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WAHID NAWABI (Chair, President and CEO) sold 29,366 shares for an estimated $3,764,721
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AVAV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $AVAV stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 378,227 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,205,353
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 317,530 shares (+281.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,846,400
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 293,553 shares (+48.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,988,582
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 272,161 shares (+244.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,438,869
- STEPHENS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 221,948 shares (+41.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,453,982
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 220,833 shares (-4.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,321,085
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 187,190 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,311,176
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.