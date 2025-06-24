New Analyst Forecast: $AVAV Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AVAV. Alembic Global gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $AVAV.

$AVAV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVAV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alembic Global issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVAV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVAV forecast page.

$AVAV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVAV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AVAV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $190.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $146.0 on 03/05/2025

$AVAV Insider Trading Activity

$AVAV insiders have traded $AVAV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WAHID NAWABI (Chair, President and CEO) sold 29,366 shares for an estimated $3,764,721

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $AVAV stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.