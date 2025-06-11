New Analyst Forecast: $AUB Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AUB. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $AUB.
$AUB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AUB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AUB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AUB forecast page.
$AUB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $AUB stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,659,029 shares (+68.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,662,163
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 978,793 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,479,614
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 931,269 shares (-54.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,999,716
- STATE STREET CORP added 807,773 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,154,051
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 686,137 shares (+152.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,366,306
- INVESCO LTD. added 685,832 shares (+207.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,356,808
- SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 575,846 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,931,844
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.