New Analyst Forecast: $AUB Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

June 11, 2025 — 02:28 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AUB. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $AUB.

$AUB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AUB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

$AUB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $AUB stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MORGAN STANLEY added 1,659,029 shares (+68.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,662,163
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 978,793 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,479,614
  • MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 931,269 shares (-54.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,999,716
  • STATE STREET CORP added 807,773 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,154,051
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 686,137 shares (+152.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,366,306
  • INVESCO LTD. added 685,832 shares (+207.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,356,808
  • SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 575,846 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,931,844

