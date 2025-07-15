New Analyst Forecast: $ATR Given $182.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATR. Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a price target of 182.0 for ATR.

$ATR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ATR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $182.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $170.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Ghansham Panjabi from Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 02/10/2025

$ATR Insider Trading Activity

$ATR insiders have traded $ATR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHAN B. TANDA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,550,967 .

. MARC PRIEUR (Segment President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,255,650 .

. XIANGWEI GONG (President, Asia) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,095,446

HEDI TLILI (Segment President) sold 3,614 shares for an estimated $563,642

GAEL TOUYA (Segment President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,300 shares for an estimated $503,653 .

. KIMBERLY CHAINEY (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,671 shares for an estimated $255,317

SHIELA VINCZELLER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 995 shares for an estimated $151,657

$ATR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $ATR stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

