New Analyst Forecast: $ATR Given $182.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATR. Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a price target of 182.0 for ATR.
$ATR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ATR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $182.0 on 07/15/2025
- Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $170.0 on 05/06/2025
- Ghansham Panjabi from Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 02/10/2025
$ATR Insider Trading Activity
$ATR insiders have traded $ATR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHAN B. TANDA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,550,967.
- MARC PRIEUR (Segment President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,255,650.
- XIANGWEI GONG (President, Asia) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,095,446
- HEDI TLILI (Segment President) sold 3,614 shares for an estimated $563,642
- GAEL TOUYA (Segment President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,300 shares for an estimated $503,653.
- KIMBERLY CHAINEY (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,671 shares for an estimated $255,317
- SHIELA VINCZELLER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 995 shares for an estimated $151,657
$ATR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $ATR stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIVULET CAPITAL, LLC removed 620,903 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,129,587
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 344,978 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,187,835
- BANQUE TRANSATLANTIQUE SA added 304,316 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,154,408
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 261,521 shares (-47.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,804,485
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 247,519 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,726,869
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ added 222,577 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,025,975
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 202,926 shares (+469.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,110,159
