New Analyst Forecast: $ATO Given $156.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ATO. David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 156.0 for ATO.

$ATO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ATO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 05/20.

$ATO Insider Trading Activity

$ATO insiders have traded $ATO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIM R COCKLIN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,264,685

$ATO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 453 institutional investors add shares of $ATO stock to their portfolio, and 354 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

