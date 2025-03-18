New Analyst Forecast: $ASRT Given $1.75 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASRT. An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a price target of 1.75 for ASRT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ASRT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ASRT forecast page.

$ASRT Insider Trading Activity

$ASRT insiders have traded $ASRT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEATHER L MASON purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $60,000

BRENDAN P. O'GRADY (CEO) purchased 11,706 shares for an estimated $9,950

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ASRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $ASRT stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.