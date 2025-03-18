New Analyst Forecast: $ASRT Given $1.75 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ASRT. An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a price target of 1.75 for ASRT.
$ASRT Insider Trading Activity
$ASRT insiders have traded $ASRT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HEATHER L MASON purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $60,000
- BRENDAN P. O'GRADY (CEO) purchased 11,706 shares for an estimated $9,950
$ASRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $ASRT stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 800,000 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $696,880
- UBS GROUP AG added 442,559 shares (+2586.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $385,513
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 357,664 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $311,561
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 289,303 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $252,011
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 267,269 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $315,377
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 240,426 shares (-7.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,435
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 237,305 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $206,716
