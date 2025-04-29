New Analyst Forecast: $ARR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARR. Janney Montgomery gave a rating of 'Buy' for $ARR.

$ARR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ARR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARR forecast page.

$ARR Insider Trading Activity

$ARR insiders have traded $ARR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEWART J PAPERIN sold 24,852 shares for an estimated $466,792

ROBERT C HAIN has made 1 purchase buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $47,698 and 1 sale selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $45,177.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $ARR stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.