New Analyst Forecast: $ARR Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARR. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 16.0 for ARR.

$ARR Insider Trading Activity

$ARR insiders have traded $ARR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT C HAIN sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $45,177

$ARR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $ARR stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

