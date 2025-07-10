New Analyst Forecast: $ARR Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARR. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 16.0 for ARR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ARR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARR forecast page.
$ARR Insider Trading Activity
$ARR insiders have traded $ARR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT C HAIN sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $45,177
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ARR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $ARR stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,008,287 shares (+17311.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,341,707
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,937,070 shares (+32.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,123,897
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,067,976 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,262,389
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,053,261 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,010,763
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 905,050 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,476,355
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 580,684 shares (+165.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,929,696
- GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC added 501,999 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,584,182
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.