New Analyst Forecast: $ARES Given $202.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARES. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 202.0 for ARES.

$ARES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARES recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ARES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $202.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $200.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $185.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $152.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $161.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $201.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $166.0 on 04/03/2025

$ARES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ARES stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARES stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 03/13.

$ARES Insider Trading Activity

$ARES insiders have traded $ARES stock on the open market 81 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 80 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J AROUGHETI (Co-Founder and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 700,845 shares for an estimated $115,683,761 .

. BENNETT ROSENTHAL (Co-Founder & Chairman of PEG) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 225,000 shares for an estimated $37,222,465 .

. DAVID B KAPLAN (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 225,000 shares for an estimated $37,002,068 .

. R. KIPP DEVEER (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,933 shares for an estimated $14,998,894 .

. ASHISH BHUTANI purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,413,300

$ARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 408 institutional investors add shares of $ARES stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

