New Analyst Forecast: $ARES Given $202.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARES. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 202.0 for ARES.
$ARES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARES recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ARES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $202.0 on 07/11/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $200.0 on 07/10/2025
- David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $185.0 on 05/08/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $152.0 on 04/14/2025
- Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $161.0 on 04/09/2025
- Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $201.0 on 04/04/2025
- Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $166.0 on 04/03/2025
$ARES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ARES stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARES stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 03/13.
$ARES Insider Trading Activity
$ARES insiders have traded $ARES stock on the open market 81 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 80 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J AROUGHETI (Co-Founder and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 700,845 shares for an estimated $115,683,761.
- BENNETT ROSENTHAL (Co-Founder & Chairman of PEG) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 225,000 shares for an estimated $37,222,465.
- DAVID B KAPLAN (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 225,000 shares for an estimated $37,002,068.
- R. KIPP DEVEER (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,933 shares for an estimated $14,998,894.
- ASHISH BHUTANI purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,413,300
$ARES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 408 institutional investors add shares of $ARES stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,763,532 shares (-11.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $258,551,426
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,156,223 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,513,854
- FMR LLC added 960,828 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,866,993
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC removed 837,214 shares (-45.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,743,944
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 796,418 shares (+25.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,762,842
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 690,313 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,206,788
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 639,424 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,745,952
