New Analyst Forecast: $ARCB Given $93.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARCB. J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a price target of 93.0 for ARCB.
$ARCB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARCB recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $ARCB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $93.0 on 07/24/2025
- Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $89.0 on 07/09/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $84.0 on 07/08/2025
- Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $89.0 on 07/08/2025
- Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 07/07/2025
- Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $85.0 on 06/11/2025
- Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 06/10/2025
$ARCB Insider Trading Activity
$ARCB insiders have traded $ARCB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL P HOGAN purchased 3,418 shares for an estimated $201,662
- JOHN MATTHEW BEASLEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $52,423
$ARCB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $ARCB stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 450,479 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,794,807
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 257,060 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,143,294
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 233,409 shares (+36.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,474,007
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 221,227 shares (+3786.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,614,201
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 130,371 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,201,585
- AMUNDI removed 117,946 shares (-92.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,324,628
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 108,893 shares (-2.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,685,667
