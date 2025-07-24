New Analyst Forecast: $ARCB Given $93.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ARCB. J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a price target of 93.0 for ARCB.

$ARCB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARCB recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $ARCB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $93.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $89.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $84.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $89.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $85.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 06/10/2025

$ARCB Insider Trading Activity

$ARCB insiders have traded $ARCB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL P HOGAN purchased 3,418 shares for an estimated $201,662

JOHN MATTHEW BEASLEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $52,423

$ARCB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $ARCB stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

