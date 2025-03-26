New Analyst Forecast: $AR Given $58.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AR. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 58.0 for AR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AR forecast page.

$AR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $48.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $46.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $33.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $35.0 on 10/11/2024

on 10/11/2024 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $30.0 on 10/02/2024

$AR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AR Insider Trading Activity

$AR insiders have traded $AR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W HOWARD JR KEENAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 900,000 shares for an estimated $36,348,410 .

. JACQUELINE C MUTSCHLER sold 12,746 shares for an estimated $514,301

SHERI PEARCE (See Remarks) sold 9,830 shares for an estimated $349,948

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $AR stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.