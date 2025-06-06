New Analyst Forecast: $AQN Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AQN. National Bank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $AQN.
$AQN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $AQN stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. added 19,392,805 shares (+84.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,679,017
- SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 10,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,400,000
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 6,952,341 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,735,032
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,808,539 shares (+65.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,715,890
- PACKER & CO LTD added 4,513,113 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,197,400
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 4,353,269 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,375,802
- PHILOSOPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,352,404 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,371,356
