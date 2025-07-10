New Analyst Forecast: $APO Given $170.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APO. Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a price target of 170.0 for APO.
$APO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $APO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 07/10/2025
- Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $155.0 on 07/10/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $168.0 on 07/10/2025
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $160.0 on 05/23/2025
- John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $174.0 on 05/05/2025
- Benjamin Rubin from UBS set a target price of $155.0 on 05/01/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $131.0 on 04/14/2025
$APO Insider Trading Activity
$APO insiders have traded $APO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LEON D BLACK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,107,725 shares for an estimated $138,698,529.
- 2018 GST TRUST LB purchased 607,725 shares for an estimated $67,697,526
- MARTIN KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,321,650.
- PAULINE RICHARDS purchased 550 shares for an estimated $78,071
$APO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 575 institutional investors add shares of $APO stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 6,062,828 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $830,243,666
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,419,521 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $468,269,205
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,252,243 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $445,362,156
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,719,021 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $372,342,735
- MARINER, LLC added 1,760,213 shares (+487.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,043,568
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,721,617 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $235,758,231
- FMR LLC removed 1,504,108 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $205,972,549
