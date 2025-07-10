New Analyst Forecast: $APO Given $170.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APO. Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a price target of 170.0 for APO.

$APO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $APO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $155.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $168.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $160.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $174.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Benjamin Rubin from UBS set a target price of $155.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $131.0 on 04/14/2025

$APO Insider Trading Activity

$APO insiders have traded $APO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEON D BLACK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,107,725 shares for an estimated $138,698,529 .

. 2018 GST TRUST LB purchased 607,725 shares for an estimated $67,697,526

MARTIN KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,321,650 .

. PAULINE RICHARDS purchased 550 shares for an estimated $78,071

$APO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 575 institutional investors add shares of $APO stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

