New Analyst Forecast: $APLD Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APLD. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $APLD.

$APLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APLD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

$APLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $APLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $10.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $7.0 on 04/15/2025

$APLD Insider Trading Activity

$APLD insiders have traded $APLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD N NOTTENBURG sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $177,000

RACHEL H. LEE sold 24,212 shares for an estimated $169,484

ELLA G. BENSON sold 18,242 shares for an estimated $118,573

$APLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $APLD stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

