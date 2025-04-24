New Analyst Forecast: $APH Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APH. Steven Fox from US Capital Advisors set a price target of 85.0 for APH.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APH forecast page.

$APH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$APH Insider Trading Activity

$APH insiders have traded $APH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD ADAM NORWITT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190,000 shares for an estimated $82,204,730 .

. CRAIG A LAMPO (SR VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 450,000 shares for an estimated $31,783,200 .

. DAVID M SILVERMAN (Senior VP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 360,000 shares for an estimated $25,318,152 .

. PETER STRAUB (President, ISS Division) sold 132,000 shares for an estimated $9,783,272

LANCE E D'AMICO (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $5,159,737

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 659 institutional investors add shares of $APH stock to their portfolio, and 596 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.