New Analyst Forecast: $APH Given $118.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $APH. Luke Junk from Baird set a price target of 118.0 for APH.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APH forecast page.

$APH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APH recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $APH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $118.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $110.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $120.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Chris Snyder from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $102.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Joe Giordano from TD Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 05/01/2025

$APH Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $APH Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $APH stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/10 and 0 sales.

on 04/10 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$APH Insider Trading Activity

$APH insiders have traded $APH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LUC WALTER (President, HES Division) sold 286,000 shares for an estimated $26,148,522

WILLIAM J DOHERTY (President, CS Division) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 286,000 shares for an estimated $24,442,422 .

. LANCE E D'AMICO (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 305,000 shares for an estimated $24,271,185 .

. DAVID M SILVERMAN (Senior VP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 187,500 shares for an estimated $15,912,316 .

. MICHAEL R. IVAS (VP & Corporate Controller) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,551,408

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 760 institutional investors add shares of $APH stock to their portfolio, and 647 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.