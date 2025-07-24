New Analyst Forecast: $ANAB Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ANAB. Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a price target of 80.0 for ANAB.
$ANAB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANAB recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ANAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $80.0 on 07/24/2025
- Emily Bodnar from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $38.0 on 06/04/2025
- Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $90.0 on 05/28/2025
- Martin Fan from Wedbush set a target price of $40.0 on 05/01/2025
- Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $51.0 on 02/13/2025
$ANAB Insider Trading Activity
$ANAB insiders have traded $ANAB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLLINGS RENTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,940 shares for an estimated $565,460.
- DENNIS M FENTON sold 3,015 shares for an estimated $72,269
$ANAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $ANAB stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,764,720 shares (+433.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,986,144
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,368,370 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,027,998
- FAIRMOUNT FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,816,466 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,768,102
- FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,573,719 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,255,436
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,126,010 shares (+6273.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,932,525
- FMR LLC removed 1,125,082 shares (-37.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,915,274
- SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. added 1,027,106 shares (+772.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,093,900
