New Analyst Forecast: $ANAB Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ANAB. Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a price target of 80.0 for ANAB.

$ANAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANAB recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ANAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $80.0 on 07/24/2025

Emily Bodnar from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $38.0 on 06/04/2025

Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $90.0 on 05/28/2025

Martin Fan from Wedbush set a target price of $40.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $51.0 on 02/13/2025

$ANAB Insider Trading Activity

$ANAB insiders have traded $ANAB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLLINGS RENTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,940 shares for an estimated $565,460 .

. DENNIS M FENTON sold 3,015 shares for an estimated $72,269

$ANAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $ANAB stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

