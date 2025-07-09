New Analyst Forecast: $AMX Given $20.4 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMX. Leonardo Olmos from UBS set a price target of 20.4 for AMX.

$AMX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.3.

Here are some recent targets:

Leonardo Olmos from UBS set a target price of $20.4 on 07/09/2025

Madhvendra Singh from HSBC set a target price of $17.5 on 04/14/2025

Vitor Tomita from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.3 on 02/19/2025

Andres Coello from Scotiabank set a target price of $13.7 on 02/13/2025

Marcelo Santos from JP Morgan set a target price of $15.0 on 01/16/2025

$AMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $AMX stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

