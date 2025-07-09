New Analyst Forecast: $AMX Given $20.4 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMX. Leonardo Olmos from UBS set a price target of 20.4 for AMX.
$AMX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.3.
Here are some recent targets:
- Leonardo Olmos from UBS set a target price of $20.4 on 07/09/2025
- Madhvendra Singh from HSBC set a target price of $17.5 on 04/14/2025
- Vitor Tomita from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.3 on 02/19/2025
- Andres Coello from Scotiabank set a target price of $13.7 on 02/13/2025
- Marcelo Santos from JP Morgan set a target price of $15.0 on 01/16/2025
$AMX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $AMX stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 12,082,206 shares (-83.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,808,969
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. removed 5,852,836 shares (-93.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,227,327
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,722,314 shares (-4.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,711,305
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,165,228 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,789,542
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,350,476 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,203,768
- GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA added 1,313,873 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,683,274
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,065,538 shares (+279.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,151,950
