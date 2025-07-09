Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $AMP Given $550.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMP. Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 550.0 for AMP.

$AMP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $506.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $550.0 on 07/09/2025
  • John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $434.0 on 07/03/2025
  • Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $462.0 on 05/15/2025
  • Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $565.0 on 04/29/2025

$AMP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

  • REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/27.

$AMP Insider Trading Activity

$AMP insiders have traded $AMP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$AMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 569 institutional investors add shares of $AMP stock to their portfolio, and 589 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

