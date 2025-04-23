New Analyst Forecast: $AMGN Given $305.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $AMGN. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 305.0 for AMGN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMGN forecast page.

$AMGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMGN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $342.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $305.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Johnson Rice set a target price of $294.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Michael Yee from Jefferies set a target price of $380.0 on 11/12/2024

$AMGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMGN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AMGN Insider Trading Activity

$AMGN insiders have traded $AMGN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M REESE (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,936 shares for an estimated $10,233,747 .

. JONATHAN P GRAHAM (EVP & Gen. Counsel & Secy.) sold 25,045 shares for an estimated $7,341,122

MURDO GORDON (EVP, Global Commercial Ops) sold 8,771 shares for an estimated $2,585,644

ESTEBAN SANTOS (EVP, Operations) sold 8,711 shares for an estimated $2,550,903

DEREK MILLER (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,024 shares for an estimated $593,933 .

. NANCY A. GRYGIEL (SVP & CCO) sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $483,807

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,179 institutional investors add shares of $AMGN stock to their portfolio, and 1,369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.